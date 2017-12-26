‘MUCH IMPROVED’

Trainer says Melindo giving his all in preparation for New Year’s Eve bout

Expect to see a top-notch Milan “El Metodico” Melindo when he sees action on New Year’s Eve against Japanese Ryoichi Taguchi at the Ota-City General gymnasium in Tokyo, Japan.

Melindo’s trainer, Edito Villamor, said he has never seen a more dedicated and determined Melindo in the three months they have trained in Cebu.

“It’s amazing how he has improved. You can see he’s pouring out everything he has to make his dreams come true,” said Villamor.

The 29-year-old Melindo from Cagayan de Oro City (37 wins – 3 losses – 0 draws, 13 knockouts) looks to unify the International Boxing Federation (IBF) and World Boxing Association (WBA) junior flyweight title against co-champion Taguchi (26-2-2, 12KOs).

Melindo’s team arrived in Japan yesterday. With just five days to fight night, Villamor said Milan is still actively preparing for the biggest match of his career.

“We’re right now focusing on his mental readiness, reviewing our game plan again and again, so he won’t forget what we’ve trained for the past months,” Villamor said. “He’s ready to take anyone in his path to reach his goal. He wants to make history and he wants to do it now. We can see how badly he wants it. There’s no turning back.”

It has been a very fruitful 2017 for Melindo after he finally won a world title by defeating, last May, Akira Yaegashi in Tokyo, Japan. He defended his title last September by beating fellow world champion Hekkie Budler of South Africa in Cebu City by split decision.