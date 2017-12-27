Village Chief shot dead in Negros Oriental

An incumbent barangay captain was shot dead by an unidentified assailant after attending a Christmas party in Barangay Poblacion, Santa Catalina town in Negros Oriental on Tuesday evening.

Police identified the victim as Leonardo Magasenio, 52, from barangay Poblacion who sustained gunshot wound on his back.

According to PO3 Jose Ronilo Aguilar, Magasenio was attending the Association of Barangay Councils’ Christmas party held at the Rizal Park in Barangay Poblacion when an unidentified assailant shot him around 7 p.m.

Magasenio was rushed to a nearby hospital but was declared dead on arrival by attending physicians.

Magasenio was the barangay captain of Santa Catalina town, in Negros Oriental.

Police are now conducting a hot pursuit operation for the capture of the assailant and also conducting an investigation to determine the motive behind the attack.