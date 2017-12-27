Former Aloguinsan town mayors charged with graft

The Office of the Ombudsman indicted the former mayors of Aloguinsan town, in south Cebu, with graft over the municipality’s purchase of more than P200 thousand worth of food supplies.

In a report from GMA News Online, husband and wife Augustus and Cynthia Moreno were charged with graft before the Sandiganbayn over the alleged “irregular purchase of P282,725 worth of food supplies” from their family-owned bakery.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Ombudsman accused the spouses of violating Sections 3 of the Anti-Graft and Corrupt Practices Act.

The report also said Cynthia is also facing a case for violation of the Code of Conduct and Ethical Standards for Public Officials and Employees.

The case stemmed when Cynthia, who was then mayor, awarded AVG Bakeshop, a sole proprietorship owned and registered under her name, a

contract worth P78,375 for the procurement of food supplies which lasted from April 26 to July 30, 2010.

When her husband Augustus became mayor, he also awarded contracts to the same family-owned bakery.

The Ombudsman said that the contracts made by the Morenos for the purchase of the food supplies did not undergo a public bidding.

A P60,000 bail bond has been recommended for each of the BAC members who approved the contract, while Cynthia and Augustus have a recommended bail of P50,000 and P40,000, respectively.

The Moreno spouses and five other municipal employees who were members of the town’s Bids and Awards Committee (BAC) in 2010, were ordered dismissed from service by the Office of the Ombudsman in the Visayas in January of this year.

The anti-graft office found the Morenos and BAC members Pepito Maguilimotan, Nonela Villegas, Marilyn Flordeliza, Gertrudes Ababon and Evangeline Manigos guilty of grave misconduct for municipal purchases of food items from the family-owned bakery.

The Sandiganbayan had issued a warrant of arrest against Cynthia after finding her guilty of the anomalous procurement of construction materials in 2013. But she remains at large.

Currently, the couple’s oldest son Ignatius “Ig-ig” Moreno is the incumbent mayor of Aloguinsan.

Sought for comment, lawyer Inocencio dela Cerna told Cebu Daily News that they have not yet received the order from the Sandiganbayan.

“Due process requires that they be allowed to answer whatever complaint is filed against them,” dela Cerna said in a text message.

Dela Cerna, Morenos’ spokesperson, said that he does not know where his clients are as of now.