Mandaue City brings to J Center Mall its business permit transactions

THE City Treasurer’s Office (CTO) of Mandaue City has announced that the issuance and renewal of business permit will only be at J Center Mall starting on January 3 to the 20th of the same month next year.

Ida Eco, of the Business Licensing Division of the City Treasurer’s Office, said they will no longer be issuing temporary business permits because applicants will now be required to secure first the needed clearances from the Bureau of Fire Protection, Environmental clearance from the City Environment and Natural Resources Office (Cenro) and a sanitary clearance from the City Health office before they can get their business permits.

Mayor Luigi Quisumbing, on Dec. 20, issued Executive Order 42 requiring applicants to strictly follow the guidelines provided by the Department of Interior and Local Government in terms of the issuance and renewal of business permits.

Acting City Mayor Carlo Fortuna, in a press briefing yesterday, however, clarified that the CTO can issue a provisional business permit if the applicant only lacks clearances from the Social Security System, Philhealth and Pagibig fund.

“This is to give them protection while they are further processing their business permits,” said Fortuna.

A provisional business permit will be issued by the CTO when a business establishment is still in the process of securing all the needed requirements to get a permanent business permit.

According to Eco, they decided to set up the city’s business permit desk at the One-stop-shop center at J Center Mall in Bakilid, Mandaue City as the place is comfortable and also because the SSS and Philhealth have offices in the same mall.

Eco said they would transact business permit applications an hour ahead of the mall hours but would extend an hour after the mall’s closing. They are also open on Saturdays and Sundays from 10 a.m. until 10 p.m.

She stressed the city will not extend the deadline, as those who will apply for business permits beyond January 20 will face penalties and surcharges.

Mandaue City has around 15,000 businesses and CTO expects the same number this January 2018.