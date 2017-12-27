Ylanan: Talamban mall escalator safe for use

CITY HALL inspectors found that the escalator of a mall in Barangay Talamban, Cebu City remained to be in good shape.

Engr. Josefa Ylanan, the city’s building official,said the escalator cannot be blamed for an accident which happened on Tuesday afternoon, when an elderly woman fell while using the mall’s escalator on her way to the building’s second floor.

Senior Inspector Arieza Otida, chief of the Talamban Police Station, identified the victim as Madolina Narboada, 73.

Otida said that based on their investigation and interview with Narboada’s companion, they found that the victim lost her balance while on her way to the mall’s second floor using its escalator.

Narboada was immediately brought to a private hospital in Cebu City for treatment.

Cebu Daily News is withholding the mall’s name pending comment from mall management.

After hearing of the incident, Ylanan immediately sent inspectors to check the functionality of the escalator of the Talamban mall.

Inspectors found that the escalator was functioning well.

However, Ylanan is asking mall management to prepare for renewal of their permit to operate an escalator which should be done annually.