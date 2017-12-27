Parents told: Do not allow your kids to light firecrackers

NEVER allow your children to play with firecrackers and pyrotechnics.

This was the reminder of Dr. Mari Leo FidelPataray, the chairman of Emergency Department of the Vicente Sotto Memorial Medical Center (VSMMC).

Pataray said children that are unsupervised are the most common victims of firecracker and pyrotechnic explosions.

“Kasagaran mabuthan kay mga bata. Dapat kinahanglan ilang bantayan ang ilang mga anak nga dili gyod sila magpabuto (In most cases, children end up being victims of firecracker explosions. Parents should see to it that their children do not light firecrackers),” she said.

Explosions caused by firecrackers like Piccolo, whistle bomb, super lolo, kwitis, dragon, Judas’ belt and even homemade explosives often result to disability, psychological trauma and blindness.

In the event of burns from firecracker explosions, Pataray is asking parents to wash the affected area with water and have this covered by a bandage or cloth before rushing the wounded child to the nearest hospital.

He discourages the use of toothpaste on the injured part of the body because this could result in a chemical reaction.

Pataray said that in case of an eye injury, the victim’s affected eye should be covered with a clean cloth before bringing him or her to the nearest hospital.

Two minors who were injured from a firecracker explosion and a third victim, an adult, who got hit by a stray bullet, were brought to DVSMMC for treatment from December 25 to 27.

Among those injured were a 13-year-old boy who was said to be playing with a whistle bomb. Another boy, aged 10, sustained an eye injury from a Piccolo explosion.

Both of the victims were already discharged from the hospital.

The 28-year-old man from Barangay Labangon, Cebu City sustained a wound on his right foot after he was hit by a stray bullet on Christmas Day.

Meanwhile, the Department of Health in Central Visayas (DOH-7) will continue to be on a code white status until after the New Year’s Day celebrations, said Director Jaime Bernadas.

Code white status means that all medical personnel are placed on stand by and are ready to respond to any emergency situation.

“Ang atong mga personnel andam ug tagana mo serbisyo sa bisan unsang orasa sa ilang tambalanan (Our health personnel are ready to render service anytime of the day),” he said.