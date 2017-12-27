Magpale wants review of travel philanthropy plan

Cebu Vice Governor Agnes Magpale called on Provincial Tourism Officer Boboi Costas to further study his plan of implementing travel philanthropy in Cebu after a Belgian national was arrested Tuesday afternoon at the South Bus Terminal (CSBT) for allegedly trafficking four minors.

Koen Van Den Broek, 60, claimed that he is a philanthropist who is helping the families of the minors. He was supposed to bring the minors with him to the City of Naga, south Cebu for an outing.

Travel Philanthropy is a tourism idea that Costas lobbied after attending a tourism conference in Adelaide, Australia last November 27 to 29.

According to Costas, travel philanthropy can foster sustainable tourism for Cebu since the tourists are willing to spend in order to give back to the community.

The idea of “traveling through compassionate eyes,” according to Costas, is expected to pour higher revenue output with lesser environmental implications.

In an article published on the Cebu Provincial Tourism Office website, Costas admitted that implementing travel philanthropy in Cebu would be a challenge and would need more planning.

“I’m willing to give it a try but we have to study carefully on how to implement it because it is not far from happening that it would be abused,” said Magpale.

“It can’t be that the end function will only be to benefit the project of a department because we have to consider national laws,” she added.

Magpale cited RA 7610 or the Special Protection of Children Against Abuse, Exploitation and Discrimination Act, which prohibits a minor from traveling with a non-relative foreigner without a permit from the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD).

“We had precedence of this issue just like the Masbate case three years ago. The foreigner built a home, helped the family but with underlying motives,” Magpale said.

“We welcome philanthropists, but I think we haven’t come across with a real one. Every other person who said they were a philanthropist had bad intentions in the guise of the philanthropic acts,” said Magpale.

Magpale also commended the Cebu South Bus Terminal officials for their prompt coordination with elements of the Cebu City Police Station 4 who arrested Van Den Broek.