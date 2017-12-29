Shabu worth P1.2 M seized in San Nicolas

At least P1.2 million worth of drugs was seized by agents of the Cebu City Drug Enforcement Unit and the Drug Enforcement Group in the Visayas in a buy-bust operation in Barangay San Nicolas on Thursday evening.

Police arrested 25-year-old Jason Bacalso, from Sitio Magsaysay, Barangay Suba, Cebu City around 11 p.m.

According to Police Supt. Glenn Mayam, Chief of DEU-Visayas, the arrest came after a month of surveillance in Barangay San Nicolas.

Three big sachets of suspected shabu weighing 70 grams, valued at P1.2 million were seized from Bacalso.

The suspect is now detained at the DEU stockade pending the filing of charges against him.