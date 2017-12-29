Man nabbed for bringing Marijuana in Cebu Port

A man was arrested by the Cebu Port Police after marijuana leaves were found inside his bag.

Louie Aupe, 33, a native of Barangay Poblacion in Valencia town, Bohol, was arrested by port police at around 10 p.m. on Thursday at Pier 3.

According to Port Police Inspector Armand Ponce, x-ray scans showed that two bundles of marijuana leaves were stuffed inside Aupe’s bag during an inspection.

Aside from the two bundles of marijuana leaves, also seized from him was a cellular phone.

The suspect is now detained at the Cebu Port Authority stockade pending the filing of charges against him.