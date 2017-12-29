Search for article

Man nabbed for bringing Marijuana in Cebu Port

SHARES:

01:06 AM December 29th, 2017

Recommended
By: Benjie Talisic, December 29th, 2017 01:06 AM

 

A man was arrested by the Cebu Port Police after marijuana leaves were found inside his bag.

Louie Aupe, 33, a native of Barangay Poblacion in Valencia town, Bohol, was arrested by port police at around 10 p.m. on Thursday at Pier 3.

According to Port Police Inspector Armand Ponce, x-ray scans showed that two bundles of marijuana leaves were stuffed inside Aupe’s bag during an inspection.

Aside from the two bundles of marijuana leaves, also seized from him was a cellular phone.

The suspect is now detained at the Cebu Port Authority stockade pending the filing of charges against him.

Disclaimer: Comments do not represent the views of INQUIRER.net. We reserve the right to exclude comments which are inconsistent with our editorial standards. FULL DISCLAIMER

For feedback, complaints, or inquiries, contact us.