Three drug peddlers arrested in Cebu City

Three drug personalities were arrested by the Cebu City Drug Enforcement Unit in Cebu City on December 28, Thursday evening.

Suspects were identified as Roque Tejares, 18; and Stephen Bajenting, 18 who were arrested in Barangay Calamba around 8 p.m. for possession of illegal drugs.

Also arrested for possession of illegal drug was 19-year-old Andrew Sumagan, in Barangay Ermita around 8:50 p.m.

According to Cebu City Police Office-City Intelligence Branch chief Christopher Navida, the arrest is part of their intensified operation against illegal drugs.

Seized from the suspects were three medium sized and 15 small sachets of shabu all worth P253,000.

The suspects are now detained at the Cebu City Police precinct pending the filing of charges against them.