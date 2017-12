Information Officer of the Police Regional Office in Central Visayas (PRO-7) Supt. Reyman Tolentin discourages the people from lighting firecrackers in residential areas during the revelry.

Tolentin said that those who will be caught proliferating or using illegal firecrackers and pyrotechnics will be apprehended to avoid accidents and injuries.

Tolentin said cops are ready for New Year’s eve revelry.