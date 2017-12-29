Drug busts yield P1.4M shabu

THE police in Cebu City has scored its first big haul in separate anti-illegal drug operations since they were brought back to again play a major role in the war against drugs.

On Thursday, separate operations led by members of the Drug Enforcement Unit of the Cebu City Police Office (CCPO), City Intelligence Branch (CIB), and other police precincts confiscated P1.4 million worth of suspected shabu and arrested six persons and apprehended two minors.

First to fall were Roque Tejares and Mhil Stephen Bajenting, both 18-year-old men and residents of Barangay Calamba in Cebu City during a buy-bust operation in Barangay Calamba, said Supt. Glenn Mayam, Drug Enforcement Group in Central Visayas chief.

ADVERTISEMENT

This was followed by a Barangay Ermita operation where Jason Sumagang, 29, of the same barangay, was arrested for allegedly having with him 15 sachets of suspected shabu worth at least P250,000, said Mayam.

Another police operation in Barangay Suba also led to the arrest of Jason Bacalso, 25, of Barangay Suba.

Bacalso was allegedly caught with three large packs believed to contain suspected shabu with an estimated worth of P1.2 million.

Aside from that, police also served a warrant of arrest against Jollybee Inso, 29, in Barangay Suba, who is facing a case of possession of illegal drugs.

The Waterfront Police precinct police officers on patrol also chanced upon two minors, whose ages are 14 and 15, who were found to be carrying with them five sachets of suspected shabu.

The boys were apprehended and turned over to the Social Welfare office.

Meanwhile, Louie Aupe, 33, from Bohol was also arrested at the Pier 3 terminal after he was caught with several suspected marijuana leaves rolled in a newspaper and placed inside his pockets at the Terminal 3 of the Cebu City port.

Those arrested were detained at the CCPO detention cell pending the filing of charges.