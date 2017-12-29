Isnabero drive nets 21 cabbies

Sixteen out of 21 taxi drivers, who are accused of violations outlined in the Oplan Isnabero campaign, will be facing adjudication next year at the Land Transportation Franchising Office in Central Visayas (LTFRB-7) office.

This means that they will be given a chance to air their side on the complaints filed against them at the LTFRB-7 office and if found guilty of the accusations will be meted the corresponding sanctions of the violation they committed.

Jun Tumulak, LTFRB-7 spokesperson, said on Friday that the 21 taxi drivers were summoned to the LTFRB-7 office after complaints from passengers were filed against them.

Tumulak said that most of these taxi drivers had allegedly refused to convey passengers, after the agency intensified its campaign against erring taxi drivers with the launching of “Oplan Isnabero” last December 15.

He said that the program aims to protect passengers against erring taxi drivers and remind them of the possible charges that they will face for violating traffic rules namely; overcharging, overloading, contracting a passenger, arrogant driver and refuses to convey.

He said that 16 of these taxi drivers were scheduled for adjudication in 2018.

Three others were issued a Inspection Report Summons (IRS) while another one was issued a Temporary Operator’s Permit (TOP).

One taxi driver of the 21 was pardoned after the complainant decided to withdraw the complaint.

“We’ve called the attention of these taxi drivers with the complainant in order to investigate these incidents. If proven that they have violated traffic rules, then they will face corresponding charges,” Tumulak said.

Under the Joint Administrative Order (JAO) No. 2014-01, a driver who will refuse to convey passengers to their destination will be fined P5, 000 for the first offense; P10, 000 for the second offense and the taxi unit will be impounded for 30 days; for the third offense, a fine of P15, 000 will be imposed while for subsequent violations, the violator’s Certificate of Public Convenience will be canceled.

But Tumulak also said that these penalties might still increase, due to other corresponding fees that an erring taxi driver has to pay once their case will be referred to the Land Transportation Office (LTO).

“Those operators who were issued with IRS have to pay a penalty worth P2,000 while P6,000 for the taxi driver issued with TOP,” he added.

The taxi drivers who are pardoned, will be required to take a refresher course under the agency’s Drivers Academy program.

Earlier, LTFRB-7 has been partnering with different malls here in Cebu for the implementation of the said program by installing tarpaulins in their taxi waiting areas.

LTFRB-7 will also be extending its Oplan Isnabero program to the whole month of January next year.

Tumulak said that with the upcoming celebration of the Fiesta Senyor or Sinulog, thousands of local and foreign tourists are expected to visit Cebu during that month.

“We are doing this whole year round. But since during holiday season and Sinulog we are are expecting more passengers and tourists, that is why we are intensifying the program during those months,” Tumulak added.

Tumulak is also urging the public to file a complaint against erring taxi drivers by supplying to them the necessary information.

Aggrieved passengers can visit their office, call the LTFRB-7 hotline number (032) 231 6221, or send an email message to ltfrb7@yahoo.com to report the incident.