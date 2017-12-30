Man stabbed by friend in Tabalong, Bohol

A 21-year-old fisherman was stabbed by his friend in Barangay Tabalong, Dauis town in Bohol on December 29, Friday afternoon.

Jorge Partosa, from Barangay Tabalong, sustained a stab wound on his lower elbow inflicted by 31-year-old Jonathan Opera.

According to SPO3 Jose Pogoy, the two were on a drinking spree when the incident happened.

“Opera suddenly stab Partosa after singing the song ‘My Love Will See You Through’,” said Pogoy.

Partosa was immediately brought to a nearby hospital while the suspect is now detained in Tagbilaran Police precinct, pending the filing of charges against him.