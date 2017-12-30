Nepalese is Rizal in play marking hero’s day at Plaza Sugbo

CorrespondentA NEPALESE student played the role of the Filipino national hero, Jose Rizal, during Saturday’s reenactment of Rizal’s life and works at the Plaza Sugbo, an event to mark the 121st anniversary of Rizal’s martyrdom.

Bishal Ale Magar, who is also an architecture student of the University of Visayas (UV), said that he was honored to be given the opportunity to play the role of the Filipino national hero.

“It gives me a kind of feeling that we can be a hero like him. Rizal is a national hero. For me, it was a great honor and opportunity to (to be chosen to) reenact (his life),” Magar said.

ADVERTISEMENT

He snagged the Rizal role after he joined the Cebu City Dance Troupe recently.

Magar recalled visiting the Cebu Rizal and Museum and Library to study the architectural design of the building and seeing the dance troupe rehearsing there.

He then told the choreographer of his interest to join the group and he was accepted.

Bryner Diaz, Cultural Historical Affairs Office (CHAO) head, said they had been looking for an actor to reenact the life of Dr. Jose Rizal in commemoration of his 121st death anniversary that was held at the Plaza Sugbo yesterday.

“Wala man gyuy mo-fit sa role ni Rizal among the members sa atong dance troupe, so siya ang napilian. But before we finalized it, we asked him if he knew the history of the hero, and if he is willing to act as Rizal. And he said yes, since he studied Rizal at his university,” Diaz said.

“Being a foreigner nga mo-present sa iyang kaugalingon, that’s something, nga even foreigners, nadani ni Rizal how much more kitang mga Filipinos,” he said.

He said he was chosen because they saw his strong physical resemblance to the national hero.

Magar also described playing the role of Rizal as challenging and inspiring.

“It’s a privilege for me to know more about Rizal, his works, contributions and his patriotism that also inspired me,” Magar said.

The reenactment of Rizal’s life followed the flag-raising ceremony at the Plaza Sugbo that started the activities which included a message by Acting Cebu City Mayor Edgardo Labella, a proposal to rename City Hall Lane – an area in front of City Hall – as Jose Rizal street, and closing with a wreath-laying activity at the foot of the Jose Rizal’s monument.

Labella, who is acting mayor with Mayor Tomas Osmena being on vacation in the United States, called on the youth to live the values that Rizal wanted to pass on to them.

“We also have to be heroes of our midst. And I am addressing this to the young people, that Rizal had once said, young man go into business, you are the hope of the fatherland, the future belongs to you and you are the future,” he said in his speech.

He also asked the teachers and public officials to practice integrity and modesty as models to the younger generation.