Police ready to secure Cebu tourism destinations — Tolentin

Don’t be surprised at the sight of policemen roaming beaches and other tourism destinations in Cebu.

Chief Supt. Jose Mario Espino, director of the Police Regional Office in Central Visayas (PRO-7), has directed commanders of the different police stations and offices here to monitor the activities of local and foreign tourists who will head for the beach and other tourism areas during the New Year’s break.

Police chiefs were also instructed to coordinate with resort owners and in-charge to immediately report any untoward incidents that may happen within their jurisdiction, said Superintendent Reyman Tolentin, PRO-7 spokesperson.

He said that police visibility and a closer coordination between law enforcers and resort operators are expected to deter the possible occurrence of crimes in these areas.

Tolentin said it has become part of the tradition of some locals and even the tourists to relax and bond with other family members during the holiday celebration.

Chief Inspector Jose Rovic Villarin, head of the Moalboal Police Station, said they are prepared for the influx of tourists in the 30 beach resorts located in their area of responsibility.

Moalboal town, located around 90 kilometers from Cebu City, is among the tourism destinations in the province because of its white sand beaches.