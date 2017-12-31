Tomas wants hospital probed for refusal to admit ‘bleeding’ cop

CEBU CITY Mayor Tomas Osmeña wants the North General Hospital in Barangay Talamban investigated because of its alleged refusal to admit a “bleeding” policeman who failed to pay the required downpayment.

Osmeña said this is a clear violation of Republic Act 10932, or the Anti-Hospital Deposit Law.

“North General Hospital’s behavior is disgusting. The law, signed by President Duterte last August 3, prohibits any hospital from refusing treatment for lack for (sic) downpayment. North General Hospital will now have the full attention of the Cebu City Legal Office,” Osmeña said in his Facebook post on Saturday.

Emma Gulleban, the hospital’s information officer, begged off from commenting because of the need to look into details of the issue.

City Legal Officer Joseph Bernaldez said his office will be looking into the case of PO2 Roldan Florentino, who was mauled by four bystanders while outside a convenience store in Barangay Talamban, Thursday dawn.

A report from the Talamban Police Station said that Florentino, who is assigned at the police station in San Francisco town, Camotes Island, came from a convenience store when he saw that his motorcycle was damaged.

He tried to ask the help of a group of men whom he saw drinking in the area, but was instead mauled.