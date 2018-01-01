Man arrested in Danao drug bust

A man was arrested in a buy-bust operation in Danao City on December 31, Sunday afternoon.

The suspect was identified as Jerry Bataluna, 54, who was arrested inside his residence in Barangay Poblacion, Danao City around 3:00 p.m. in a drug bust conducted by the Danao City Police, lead by Phil Restauro and members of the City Drug Enforcement Unit.

According to Restauro, two medium sized shabu were seized from Bataluna worth P120,360.

The suspect is now detained at the Danao City Police precinct pending the filing of charges against him.