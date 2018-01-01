Man dies in motorcycle crash

A man died after the motorcycle he was driving ran over a dog and rammed into a coconut tree in Barangay Malangsi, Pamplona town, Negros Oriental on Monday afternoon.

The victim was identified as Miguel Cabugnason, 24, from Barangay Malangsi who is also a police trainee in Pamplona Police Station.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to Police Supt. Reyman Tolentin, Police Regional Office in Central Visayas (PRO-7) information officer, Cabugnason was not wearing a helmet when he was heading home on his motorcycle when he ran over a dog and slammed to a nearby coconut tree around 5:00 p.m.

Cabugnason was rushed to a nearby hospital but was declared dead on arrival by attending physicians.