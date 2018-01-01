Search for article

Man dies in motorcycle crash

SHARES:

07:04 PM January 1st, 2018

Recommended
By: Benjie Talisic, January 1st, 2018 07:04 PM

 

A man died after the motorcycle he was driving ran over a dog and rammed into a coconut tree in Barangay Malangsi, Pamplona town, Negros Oriental on Monday afternoon.

The victim was identified as Miguel Cabugnason, 24, from Barangay Malangsi who is also a police trainee in Pamplona Police Station.

According to Police Supt. Reyman Tolentin, Police Regional Office in Central Visayas (PRO-7) information officer, Cabugnason was not wearing a helmet when he was heading home on his motorcycle when he ran over a dog and slammed to a nearby coconut tree around 5:00 p.m.

Cabugnason was rushed to a nearby hospital but was declared dead on arrival by attending physicians.

Disclaimer: Comments do not represent the views of INQUIRER.net. We reserve the right to exclude comments which are inconsistent with our editorial standards. FULL DISCLAIMER

For feedback, complaints, or inquiries, contact us.