Danao Police seized P22-M drugs in 8 months

The Danao City Police Office (DCPO) has caught 358 drug personalities, confiscated more than P22 million worth of illegal drugs, and arrested seven of the ten high-value targets in the past eight months of their campaign against illegal drugs.

According to Chief Inspector Gerard Pelare, DCPO director, the campaign, dubbed as “Oplan Limpyo Danao,” was started on April 22, 2017 and ended on December 31, 2017.

Pelare said that on July 15, 2017 alone, 53 drug personalities were arrested by the police.

172 users and 213 pushers were caught in the 210 operations they conducted and seized 1,156.20 grams of shabu (crystal meth) valued at P13,643,160.

Pelare, in his report to Cebu Provincial Police Office, said the DCPO had uprooted 31,725 fully grown marijuana and 4,241 marijuana stalks valued at P8,427,500.

“Intelligence reports suggest that despite our relentless campaign, illegal drug use and trade are still present in Danao City. However, While supply and demand significantly dwindled, there is still a need to continue our aggressive approach against illegal drugs,” Pelare said.