Cebu under Signal No. 1 due to Tropical Depression Agaton

CEBU CITY—Vessels have been barred to leave the ports as the entire Cebu has been placed under Storm Signal No. 1 due to tropical storm “Agaton.”

Agaton was crossing Bohol sea and was about 95 kilometers east of Tagbilaran City, Bohol, according to the 5 a.m. bulletin issued by the weather bureau.

The maximum wind was at 55 kilometers per hour with gustiness of 90 kph.

In Cebu City, wind velocity was estimated at 25 to 30 kph with gustiness of 45 to 60 kph, said Councilor Dave Tumulak.

It had been raining in Cebu since Sunday night.

Minor landslide was reported near Mt. View in Barangay Busay.

Soil covered a portion of the barangay road but it remained passable.

A fallen tree was reported in Sitio Hoyohoy in Barangay Busay, said Councilor Kevin Sanchez.

In Mandaue City, water at the Butuanon River and Mahiga Creek reached critical level, said Felix Suico, head of the city’s disaster office.

Suico said water at the Mahiga Creek in barangay Subangdaku in Mandaue had started to overflow at 5:12 a.m.

“We are now evacuating the residents along the riverbanks,” he said.

In Alcoy town, two fallen trees obstructed the flow of traffic along the national highway located near the boundary of Alcoy and Dalaguete towns. But the obstruction was cleared after an hour.