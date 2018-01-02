Tighter security, fewer judging area stations

SINULOG 2018

THIS year’s Sinulog Grand Parade will have fewer judging area stations to avoid accidents and facilitate smoother program flow.

Cebu City Councilor Dave Tumulak, Sinulog Executive Committee Chairman, said the number of judging stations caused the delay of the parade in the previous years.

“The dancers and participants had to stop (at every judging station) so the parade stops for five minutes. It takes time which contributes to the delay,” Tumulak said in Visayan.

He said some judges will just walk and will watch the parade like regular spectators.

Tumulak said there are 37 contingents performing for the free interpretation and Sinulog-based categories this year.

The parade will start at 8:30 a.m. after the Holy Mass at the Basilica Minore del Santo Niño. The parade is expected to end at 4 p.m. following the changes to be implemented this year.

In previous years, the Grand Parade runs until 5 p.m.

Stunts

Tumulak said weather reports said Cebu City will experience light to moderate rains in the morning when the Grand Parade starts.

“We have been reminding the choreographers to avoid using dangerous stunts because these are dangerous to our dancers especially in this rainy weather,” said Tumulak.

He said the city government will give P300,000 to each contingent while the Sinulog Foundation Inc. plans to add to this amount depending on funds that they will raise.

The Cebu Provincial Government pledged P3 million as its counterpart to the Sinulog celebration.

Security

Tighter security measures will be implemented this year.

“We will be meeting with the PNP (Philippine National Police) within this week to finalize everything especially in preparation for the ‘Walk with Jesus’ on the dawn of January 11,” Tumulak said.

At the Police Regional Office-Central Visayas (PRO-7), Superintendent Reyman Tolentin, the agency’s public information officer, said it is possible that cellular signals will be shut down during the Sinulog Grand Parade.

Tolentin, however, said the final decision will still depend on the coordination meeting with Sinulog organizers.

A closed-circuit television (CCTV) system will be set up in key areas in the city.

Tumulak said they are also working on speeding up the operation of the local 911 emergency hotline.