3 arrested in Gaudalupe drug bust

More than P1 Million worth of drugs were seized by the police and arrested three drug personalities in a buy-bust operation in Barangay Guadalupe, Cebu City on Wednesday dawn, January 3.

Police identified the suspects as Chito Bayno, 30; Mark Ratcho, 35; and 21-year-old Mary Espanillo who were about to check in a hotel in Guadalupe when the drug bust happened.

Hortizuela said Bayno was the target of the operation.

Seized from them were three large, five medium and two small sized shabu, worth P1.2 Million.

The suspects are now detained at Guadalupe Police precinct pending the filing of charges against them.