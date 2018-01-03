Man from Pasil stabbed, wounded in Tisa attack

A 19-year-old man was stabbed and wounded after he was attacked by an unidentified assailant on Tuesday night in La Paloma Subdivision in Barangay Tisa in Cebu City.

Senior Insp. Ian Macatangay, Punta Princesa Police Precinct chief, said that June Steve Ongcol of Barangay Pasil in Cebu City was wounded in the back.

Ongcol told police that he was walking along La Loma Subdivision at 10 p.m. when a group of teenagers blocked his path and one of them attacked him. The teenagers then fled after the attack.

Macatangay said that they were investigating the stabbing incident.