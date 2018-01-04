PFL champ Ceres-Negros beefs up roster

AFTER a successful season in the Philippines Football League (PFL), the Ceres-Negros football club beefed up its roster by acquiring Takumi Uesato and Sean Kane of JPV Marikina.

In the PFL, Uesato played in the offense of JPV Marikina as striker tallying 16 goals all throughout the season, making him one of the best strikers in the country.

On the other hand, Kane focused on JPV Marikina’s defense. With high composure and man-marking talent, he was actually named to the Philippine national team last year.

Aside from adding two adept players, the Busmen have retained their core roster to make them the team to watch out for in the upcoming season.

Veterans on the team are Bienvenido Marañon, Stephan Shrock, Omid Nazari, Junior Muñoz, Kevin Ingreso, OJ Porteria, Jeffrey Christaens, Ed Sacapaño and Suler Herrera. Also on the roster are Patrick Reichelt, Louie Casas, Manny Ott, Arnie Pasinabo, Carlie De Murga and Martin Steuble.