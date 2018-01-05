Man shot dead in Talisay City

A 27-year-old man was shot dead by two unidentified assailants in Sitio Salvador, Barangay Tangke, Talisay City on Wednesday evening, January 3.

Police identified the victim as April Jay Segalle, from barangay Tanke, who sustained several gunshot wounds on his body.

According to PO2 Raymond Lleve of Talisay City Police Homicide section, Segalle was standing outside his house when two men suddenly shot him.

He was rushed to a hospital but was declared dead on arrival by attending physicians.

Police found six empty shells of a 45 caliber pistol in the crime scene.

Talisay City Police are now conducting a hot pursuit operation for the capture of the assailants and also conducting an investigation to determine the cause of the attack.