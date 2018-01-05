Firefighters respond as smoke billows at store in Ayala mall

CEBU CITY— Eighteen fire trucks responded to the fire alarm on Friday night on the third floor of Metro Ayala inside the Ayala Center Cebu mall at the Cebu Business Park in Cebu City.

According to initial reports from the Cebu City Fire Department, they received the fire alarm at 9:48 p.m. on on Friday (Jan. 5, 2018) and was found to be at the toy department on the third floor of the Metro Ayala store. The cause was still unknown.

Firefighters, who did not have gas masks, had difficulty going inside the fire scene because of the thick smoke.

As of 10:50 p.m., smoke was still bellowing at the fire scene.