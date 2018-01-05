Man dies, 7 others injured in road mishap in Malubog

A six-wheeler truck carrying sacks of livestock feed fell on its side while traversing downhill on the steep road in Sitio Tiguib, Barangay Malubog, a mountain barangay in Cebu City yesterday afternoon.

One died, while seven persons were injured in the accident.

According to Henderson Navaro, first responder from the Cebu City Transportation Office (CCTO), the six-wheeler was on its way to Barangay Babag to deliver its cargo of livestock feed. While going downhill, the driver lost control of his vehicle and it fell to its side, as it hit a delivery van of a bakery on the opposite lane.

The driver of the ten-wheeler was identified as Virgilio Tolenes, a native of La Castellana, Negros Occidental. He sustained minor injuries. The driver of the delivery van, Jose Libre also sustained minor injuries.

Four of the seven persons aboard the 10-wheeler truck were seriously injured, one of them died on the way to the hospital. The fatality was identified as Marvin Caño. They were at the back of the truck and were thrown off as it fell on its side. The others, including the driver, sustained minor injuries.

The other injured passengers were identified as Reynaldo Caño, 20 years old, of Olango Island, Josieferdo Decierdo, 33, of Barangay Tabok, Mandaue City, Alden Inoc, 23, Jovanie Ogang, 31 and Ginilito Hawon, 24.

They were brought to different hospitals in Cebu City.

Supt. Conrado Manatad, chief of the traffic division said the area where the accident happened is accident-prone.

Tolones is now detained at the traffic division.

Traffic officials said they will be filing charges of reckless imprudence resulting to homicide and physical injuries against him.