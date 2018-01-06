Spanish veteran signs up with Ceres Negros

PHILIPPINES Football League (PFL) inaugural champions, Ceres-Negros continues its massive build-up for 2018 after acquiring 37-year-old veteran goalkeeper Antonio “Toni” Doblas Santana of Spain.

After losing almost half of its players in the off season and with the transfer window still open, Ceres-Negros FC is bringing in new talents into its fold. Only this time, instead of fresh legs, the team decided to sign up the experienced Doblas.

The Spanish footballer owns a remarkable football résumé. For Toni’s first club, he was part of Real Betis’ team B of La Liga where he was constantly deployed among the first stringers for four seasons.

In 2004 up to 2005, he was part of the Ewal Betis Club which won multiple titles including the Copa del Ray.

Doblas was then loaned by the Xerez Club Deportivo, but he returned to Betis after being promised to be lined up for the team A. In 2007, Real Betis had to let go of the veteran booter who suffered a five-month injury layoff.

Midway through 2013 to 2014, Doblas helped Napoli, the Serie A football club of Italy, in winning the Coppa Italia.

In August 2014, he moved to Helsingin Jalkapalloklubi also known as HJK Helsinki of Helsinki, Finland and assisted them in winning a league title and cup titles.

The second season of the PFL will open in March and player transfers among Filipino clubs is allowed until the end of January.