Miranda, Gakenholz bag january titles

MICMIC Miranda and Sonia Gakenholz started the year with a bang, winning the January crowns of the Cebu Tenpin Bowling Association’s (Cetba) Friday Group Tournament last Friday at the SM City Cebu Bowling Center.

Miranda topped the men’s competition by knocking down 883 total pinfalls in four games with an average of 220.75. Gakenholz bagged the ladies’ crown with 802 pinfalls and a 200.5 average.

Runners up in the men’s side were Joseph Yu (871 pinfalls) and Fred Torrequemada (839).

Cynthia Uybengkee placed second in the ladies’ games with 778 pinfalls while Johna Calipay had 678 to finish third. /Correspondent