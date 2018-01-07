Coming together

Residents, companies answer call to donate food, drink to Metro Cebu firefighters

Teacher Jo Belle Marabiles was at home scrolling through her Facebook feed when she read a news update on the blaze that struck the Metro Ayala Department Store since last Friday.

Her heart went out to the Metro Cebu firefighters who toiled from dusk until dawn to put out the blaze.

The 33-year-old Marabiles then chatted with fellow volunteer storytellers of the literacy group, Basadours Inc., and they agreed to heed the call to give food and water to the firefighters last Saturday.

“It was not that much. It was just two boxes of bottled water so around 70, 500-ml bottles (of water). But we felt that we should do something for them because what they are doing is no joke. Many of them have been working 24/7 and they are hungry, thirsty and tired,” Marabiles said.

Donations of food and water poured in the command center located at the Ayala Terminal since last Saturday.

Private citizens and organizations such as the Hotel, Resort and Restaurant Association of Cebu, Inc. (HRRACI) and the Cebu Chamber of Commerce and Industry (CCCI) called on friends, family members and colleagues to extend support to the firefighters.

“We wish it did not happen but it happened so there must be a reason why we had to experience this together before the Fiesta Senyor. It showed the true meaning of community, volunteerism and service,” said Mary Anne Alcordo-Solomon, immediate past district governor of Rotary International District 3860.

Bittersweet

Solomon described the experience of witnessing people bringing boxes of bottled water and bags of bread and packed meals as “bittersweet.”

“It is bitter because of the tragedy but it is also sweet because we see people from all walks of life going to the command center bringing with them food and water to be given to the firefighters,” said Solomon who used Facebook as a platform to encourage more people to donate essentials.

Solomon and her fellow Rotarians donated hot lomi (egg noodle dish) to feed the tired and hungry firefighters.

“The firefighters are our heroes. Those fire hoses are very heavy. Their faces are covered with soot. My heart goes out to them. Giving them food and water is the least we could do,” she said.

Mandaue City Vice Mayor Carlo Fortuna said people came together to help out because Metro Ayala has made an impact in the lives of many Cebuanos.

Shared memories

“It is not just a mall. It represents the experiences and memories shared by families, friends and colleagues. That is why many people did not have second thoughts in helping out,” he told Cebu Daily News in a phone interview.

Fortuna went to the fire scene at 7 p.m. and stayed there to monitor the situation.

Mandaue City sent a team of responders from the Disaster Risk Reduction Management Office (DRRMO) to offer assistance to the Cebu City DRRMO.

He left to attend to another matter and came back at 10 p.m. before leaving at midnight.

“The spirit of community and unity was there. It was not just the firefighters but the responders, volunteers. Everyone put in what they can to battle that fire,” Fortuna said.

Generosity

In a statement, Metro Retail Stores Group Inc. apologized for the inconvenience to customers, tenants, mall partners and operator, neighbors and all stakeholders.

“We have and will continue to serve as a responsible corporate citizen by quickly restoring this store. As a Cebuano company, we will persevere. A better Metro will rise again to serve the community,” the statement read.

CCCI president Melanie Ng said chamber members immediately responded to the call for help to alleviate the difficult situation of the firefighters.

“We thank everyone’s generosity and kindness. God is good. He has given Cebu the greatest gift: the gift of a good, generous and giving community, ready to help at any given time,” she said.

Relentless spirit

At 4 p.m. yesterday, a Thanksgiving Mass was held at the Ayala terminal. It was attended by firefighters, emergency responders and volunteers.

A six-person team from the University of Cebu (UC) led Students Affairs Office Director Joseph Emerson Subong went to the fire scene at 10 a.m. on Saturday to distribute bread and water.

He said it was UC Chancellor Candace Gotianuy who mobilized them to support the firefighters.

“We distributed bread and water to the firefighters and support staff, including the guards and those who man the barricades. Everyone was thankful,” said Subong, a UC employee of 19 years.

Lawyer Jeanette Japzon, Cebu Holdings Inc. corporate communications manager, who was in-charge in updating the media in the past two days, expressed optimism that they can survive this incident.

“The relentless spirit of all the teams as well as the steady outpouring of support – both in thought and in kind – keep us going. You gotta love Cebu. A new day brings renewed hope. Bodies may be tired but the resolve is unwavering. Almost there,” she posted in her Facebook account.

Nagiel Bañacia, chief of Cebu City Hall’s Disaster Risk Reduction Management Office (DRRMO), said they were grateful to Metro Ayala management and other companies who sent food packs to the firefighters and emergency rescuers every two hours.

Japzon said one of their suppliers earlier sent food packs to them and posted photos on Facebook while calling others to help the firefighters and other rescuers.

Since then, she said they received numerous assistance from different groups and individuals, inlcuding their competitors.

Japzon said the donations helped firefighters and rescuers a lot.

“This is the bayanihan spirit, and we greatly appreciate the help we are getting, she said. /With a story from Senior Reporter Ador Vincent Mayol