Muslim community, habal drivers tapped

SINULOG security

The Cebu City Government tapped the Muslim community and habal-habal (motorcycle-for-hire) drivers to help with public security matters in relation to the Sinulog festival.

Councilor David Tumulak, Sinulog executive committee chairman, said they have been in touch with Cebu City’s Muslim community, who agreed to help ensure the safety of the people during the festivities.

The city government also tapped habal-habal drivers in maintaining the peace and order situation of the festival.

“We need the assistance of more volunteers because the feast of Señor Santo Niño is not just for a handful of people, it is a festival for all,” said Tumulak.

This is the second year that the city government tapped the Muslim community to help in ensuring the safety of the public.

“The Muslim community could give intelligence reports to the authorities. Since they have a group, they know who are living in Cebu and who are just visiting.

They can also man the grand parade route,” he said.

Tumulak said the habal-habal drivers can serve as the authority’s “eyes and ears.”

He said the Cebu City Police Office (CCPO) will give the drivers their assignments.

“Habal-habal drivers have their respective responsibilities and areas of concern since they will be transporting passengers. They could immediately report to the police whatever happens,” Tumulak told Cebu Daily News in a phone interview.

The habal-habal drivers will be considered as legitimate drivers and will be issued identification cards and will be registered with the CCPO.

Tumulak said the city still needs more volunteers.

He urged those who are interested to volunteer for the Sinulog festival to proceed to his office at the Cebu City Hall or the office of Cebu City Mayor Tomas Osmeña.

“All those who are willing to volunteer can just visit our office. We are willing to accept them,” said Tumulak.