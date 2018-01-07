DOLE offers livelihood programs for displaced Metro workers

THE Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE-7) will meet with the management of Metro Ayala today to discuss the situation of the more than 500 employees displaced by the fire at Metro Ayala.

DOLE-7 Director Cyril Ticao said they will also talk with the affected workers to determine their needs.

“Pupuntahan pa namin bukas (today), at kung pwede, makausap namin ang mga affected workers,” he said in a phone interview yesterday.

(We will visit the store today, and see if we can also talk with the affected workers).

ADVERTISEMENT

He said the agency can assist and provide emergency employment to workers who have not worked for two days already.

“We can assist them if they want and give them livelihood programs similar to what we offered to fire victims before,” he said in Tagalog.

Ticao said they will verify if the workers have been temporarily reassigned to other Metro branches.

“Depende lang sa workers kung gusto nila yung livelihood. Kasi baka mayroon din ang management na move na ipasa sila sa lugar na ma-transfer-an dahil maraming branches ang Metro,” he said.

(It will depend on the workers if they would want the livelihood programs, because the management may have reassigned them to work in other Metro branches.).

Lawyer Vincent Tomaneng, legal officer and spokesperson of Vicsal Development Corp. which operates the Metro Gaisano group, said earlier that the needs of the affected workers will be taken care of.

“We’re still handling and assessing the situation but rest assured, we will take care of them,” he said.