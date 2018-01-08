CPADAO aims to clear more barangays from drugs

For the year 2018, the Cebu Provincial Anti-Drug Abuse Office (CPADAO) is aiming to add 200 more barangays as drug-cleared.

CPADAO head, Carmen Remedios “Ivy” Durano – Meca said for 2017, a total of 160 out of the 1066 barangays that comprised Cebu province were officially declared as drug-cleared by the Oversight Committee on Illegal Drugs, chaired by the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency – 7 (PDEA -7) and in which CPADAO is a part of.

She added that they are also endorsing 23 more barangays from Danao City, Alegria, San Remigio, and Medellin as drug-cleared.

ADVERTISEMENT

“But their approval has to be deliberated by the Oversight Committee yet. Aside from PDEA and CPADAO, members also include DOH (Department of Health), the PNP (Philippine National Police), and the DILG (Department of Interior and Local Government),” explained Meca.