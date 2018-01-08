Cebu university student ‘abducted’

Cebu City policemen are now on the lookout for a black van with plate number PMQ 128 which five men, three of whom are said to be foreign nationals, used to kidnap a university student in Cebu City early today.

The victim, whom police refused to identify pending investigation of her case, was reportedly waiting for a public utility jeepney near Sungold located near Cebu Eastern College (CEC) along N. Bacalso Avenue when she was abducted around 5 a.m.

The victim, who studies in one of the colleges in the city, came from her night shift duty and was on her way home to Barangay Buhisan when she was allegedly forced into the black van, said Cebu City Police Director Joel Doria.

Relatives of the victim visited the Carbon Police Station this morning to report her alleged kidnapping. They claimed to having received a Facebook message from the victim telling them that she had been abducted.

“STOP FINDING THIS WOMAN OR ELSE I’LL KILL HER IF U KEEP ON CHAT AND CALLING I WILL KILL HER,” said a post on the victim’s Facebook posted past 10 a.m.

Friends appealed to whoever took her “not to hurt her” and to “bring her back (home).”