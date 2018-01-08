Ernestineans place 17th in World Robot Olympiad 2017

For the fourth time now, Marie Ernestine School represented our country in the World Robot Olympiad (WRO) – the world’s most prestigious robotics competition. This year’s WRO, which was held last November 10-12 at San Jose, Costa Rica, was participated by almost 60 countries with 24 different nationalities. This esteemed international event showcased students’ creativity, design, and problem-solving skills through challenging and educational robot competitions using Lego.

This year, Ernestineans Queenie Mondin, Cathyryn Zoe Baluarte, and John Paolo Philippe Pegarido bested 86 other teams and got the 17th Place with their ROBOKAVS robot for Junior High School Regular Category. For Elementary Level Regular Category, Timothy John Ariola and Shawn Benedict Sabas ranked 23rd out of 81 teams who participated. Coach Aldefonso Sausa and Assistant Coach Ma. Felicitas N. Toledo were with the team in the said competition. This achievement in the field of Robotics gives pride to our country and to Cebu as well.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is the 6th year that Marie Ernestine School has integrated Robotics Education in the curriculum in order to develop 21st century skills such as critical thinking, decision making, problem-solving, innovation, project management, programming and communications through the use of technology. Social skills, teamwork, cooperation, and collaboration are also part of the targeted skills which are essentials in preparing the students in their future career. /PR