Search for article

Wear your style with My Jewels

SHARES:

01:07 PM January 8th, 2018

Recommended
By: Noelle Rae Salvador, January 8th, 2018 01:07 PM

Get ready to dazzle in style with the newly opened jewelry store in town. My Jewels held its grand opening last December 23 at Gaisano Country Mall.

Targeting the mid to lower-end market, My Jewels has a variety of jewelry to offer; perfect for people from all walks of life. Men, women, kids and even couples can enjoy their array of fabulous collection of fine pieces of jewelry. My Jewels’ latest collection is lined with gold, diamonds, gemstones, and pearls at affordable prices.

The idea behind My Jewels is to introduce the concept of styling your own jewelry by putting together an ensemble to your liking. Their affordable prices and their local & international resources are what sets them apart as a jewelry store. Not only that, they offer services such as goldsmith services, repairs, and customization.

Go on and shine bright like a diamond at My Jewels. They are located on the ground floor of Gaisano Country Mall. You may also visit their facebook page at www.facebook.com/myjewelsofficial.

Disclaimer: Comments do not represent the views of INQUIRER.net. We reserve the right to exclude comments which are inconsistent with our editorial standards. FULL DISCLAIMER

For feedback, complaints, or inquiries, contact us.
Popular
Coming together
Coming together
January 7th, 2018
Fire at the mall
Fire at the mall
January 6th, 2018
Under control
Under control
January 7th, 2018