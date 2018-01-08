Wear your style with My Jewels

Get ready to dazzle in style with the newly opened jewelry store in town. My Jewels held its grand opening last December 23 at Gaisano Country Mall.

Targeting the mid to lower-end market, My Jewels has a variety of jewelry to offer; perfect for people from all walks of life. Men, women, kids and even couples can enjoy their array of fabulous collection of fine pieces of jewelry. My Jewels’ latest collection is lined with gold, diamonds, gemstones, and pearls at affordable prices.

ADVERTISEMENT

The idea behind My Jewels is to introduce the concept of styling your own jewelry by putting together an ensemble to your liking. Their affordable prices and their local & international resources are what sets them apart as a jewelry store. Not only that, they offer services such as goldsmith services, repairs, and customization.

Go on and shine bright like a diamond at My Jewels. They are located on the ground floor of Gaisano Country Mall. You may also visit their facebook page at www.facebook.com/myjewelsofficial.