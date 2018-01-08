Ecobrick: A building block in saving our home

According to environmental group Greenpeace, the Philippines is ranked third highest contributor to ocean pollution. Cebu alone already provides 600 tons of trash per day. If these facts do not sound embarrassing enough, then there is a serious problem on how to get people to take action in today’s age of non-biodegradable consumerism.

The Tutoring Club of Cebu, in partnership with Engineering For Kids, launched the Ecobrick Green Campaign on November 25 at Banilad Town Center.

An ecobrick is a rock-solid plastic bottle filled with non-biodegradable waste, compact enough to be used as a building block for anything you can imagine such as tables, stools, and other furniture. Just by gathering, cutting, stuffing and pressing, trash is significantly reduced and recycled into something very useful. A 500mL bottle has to be packed with 200 grams of plastic which is a great amount of waste saved instead of just thrown at a dumpsite.

At the same event, Tutoring Club, together with Banilad Town Center, launched the first-ever Litter-Letter Project in Asia which is a way to collect plastic bottles from the public and turning them into ecobricks. Tutoring Club will be initiating a series of training on ecobricking among different schools and barangays. This training will not only focus on the “hows” but also emphasize on the “whys”.

This is just the start of a revolution in creating a plastic-free world by saving the environment one ecobrick at a time. The goal of ecobricking is to reach a point wherein there is nothing to “ecobrick” anymore.