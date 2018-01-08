‘Missing’ Cebu City student found in Liloan town

A FEMALE college student who was reportedly abducted in Cebu City early on Monday morning was found in Barangay Jubay in Liloan town in northern Cebu, at least 15 hours after she went missing.

Jubay Barangay Councilor Avil Goc-ong said the woman claimed to have escaped from her abductors and sought help from one of the residents in their barangay around 8 p.m.

Goc-ong said the woman’s hands were tied with a cell phone charger while she appeared to have bruises on her body when found.

ADVERTISEMENT

Jubay barangay officials already turned over the student to the Liloan Police Station for custody.

Chief Supt. Joel Doria, head of the Cebu City Police Office (CCPO), said the student’s brother reported her alleged abduction to the Carbon Police Precinct at past 8 a.m. yesterday.

Chief Insp. Jacinto Mandam, Carbon Police Precinct chief, told reporters that the student managed to communicate to her family through Facebook Messenger.

He said the student told her family that she waited for a passenger jeepney along Natalio Bacalso Avenue when three foreigners arrived in a black van bearing plate number PMQ 128 and forced her inside where two Filipinos were also on board.

Doria said the family told them that the men somehow got wind of the victim’s efforts to communicate with her family and posted a private message on her Facebook account at 10 a.m. that read: “STOP FINDING THIS WOMAN OR ELSE I’LL KILL HER IF U KEEP ON CHAT AND CALLING I WILL KILL HER.”

Doria said they will verify if the Facebook private message is authentic or not.