Landslides still plague Toledo amid Agaton exit

A week after it left the country, the lingering effects of Tropical Storm Agaton are still being felt in parts of Cebu.

The Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (PDRRMO) told reporters that landslides struck three barangays in Toledo City located 28 kilometers west of Cebu City.

PDRRMO chief Baltazar Tribunalo Jr. said the rains caused by Agaton caused landslides in Barangays Talavera, Landahan and Lihan and floods in Barangays Poblacion, Sangi, Ibo, Dumlog and Bato.

“In Barangay Talavera, a lot of debris were coming down from the mountain. We called the city engineering office of Toledo, and we identified that 15 houses are at risk and the debris are near the houses,” Tribunalo said.

He said they will transfer the province-owned backhoe assigned in Barangay Landahan to Talavera to start clearing operations there.

The Toledo City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (DRRMO) said they are monitoring Talavera and alerted residents to prepare for evacuation.

Toledo City DRRMO officer Michael Catubig said a large portion of the soil had eroded since yesterday.

“It’s only a minor landslide. But the debris we found yesterday at the area showed that the eroded portion has widened,” he said.

Despite this, Tribunalo said there is no need to declare a state of calamity in the affected areas.

“But even if we suggest no, the local governments can still declare a state of calamity in their localities,” he said.