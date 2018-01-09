Man arrested in Tisa buy-bust

More than P200,000 worth of drugs was seized by the Cebu City Police Drug Enforcement Unit from a drug personality during a buy-bust operation in Barangay Tisa, Cebu City on Monday evening, January 8.

Police arrested Marlon Flores, 41, inside his residence in Rivaridge Subdivision, in Barangay Tisa.

According to Chief Inspector Cristopher Navida, of Cebu City Police, the drug bust was conducted around 9 p.m.

170 small sachets of suspected shabu and a 45 caliber pistol were seized from Flores.

The suspect is now detained at the Cebu City police precinct pending the filing of charges against him.