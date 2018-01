Cebu City Councilor David Tumulak said

WATCH: Cebu City Councilor David Tumulak said that they traced the owner of the car who allegedly kidnapped the 21-year-old student. Tumulak added that the car owner is an executive officer in one of the biggest company in the country who resides in Luzon / Nestle Semilla.

ADVERTISEMENT

Posted by Cebu Daily News on Monday, January 8, 2018