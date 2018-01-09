WATCH: Rev. Nohara thanks Osmeña on efforts for Sinulog 2018

Basilica Minore del Sto. Niño rector Rev. Fr. Pacifico Nohara Jr., OSA said that he met with Cebu City Mayor Tomas Osmeña to personally thank him for the latter’s effort for Sinulog festival.
Nohara added that he asked Mayor Osmeña to join the Traslacion this Jan 19.
