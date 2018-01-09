PSDL U-18 hoops finals on Saturday

THE PAREF Springdale and Centre for International Education (CIE) battle for the boys under-18 crown of the Private Schools Development League (PSDL) on Saturday at the University of Southern Philippines Foundation (USPF) gym along Salinas Drive, Cebu City.

The championship match will start at 4 p.m.

Paref Springdale has a slight psychological advantage over CIE for staying unbeaten in the single-round robin elimination round. CIE had a 2-1 (win-loss) record in the elims.

Defending U-18 champion Saint Louis College-Cebu (SLCC) of Mandaue City and San Isidro Parish School (SIPS) of Talamban, Cebu City, will battle for third. Both teams met in the finals last year.

Meanwhile, Paref Springdale’s under-14 basketball squad will also face Mount Olives School of the Philippines (MOSP) in the quarterfinals at the same venue.

Aside from the basketball matches scheduled this Saturday, a one-day multi-sporting competition featuring PSDL member schools will be held at the Paref Springdale gymnasium.

The sports events to be played are badminton, chess and table tennis.