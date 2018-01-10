Search for article

Capitol exceeds target income for 2017

SHARES:

12:34 PM January 10th, 2018

Recommended
By: Morexette B. Erram, January 10th, 2018 12:34 PM

Collecting P3.54 billion, the Cebu Provincial Government has exceeded its target income of P3.3 billion for the year 2017.

Provincial Treasurer Emmanuel Guial said the income of the Capitol for 2017 is higher compared than last year which is at P3.09 billion.

Bulk of the income came from the Capitol’s Internal Revenue Allotment (IRA) at P1.3 billion.

Province-owned hospitals topped the list of highest earning contributors with P296. 7 million.

“We hope the Capitol’s income for this year will also increase,” said Guial.

Disclaimer: Comments do not represent the views of INQUIRER.net. We reserve the right to exclude comments which are inconsistent with our editorial standards. FULL DISCLAIMER

For feedback, complaints, or inquiries, contact us.