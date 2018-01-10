Capitol exceeds target income for 2017

Collecting P3.54 billion, the Cebu Provincial Government has exceeded its target income of P3.3 billion for the year 2017.

Provincial Treasurer Emmanuel Guial said the income of the Capitol for 2017 is higher compared than last year which is at P3.09 billion.

Bulk of the income came from the Capitol’s Internal Revenue Allotment (IRA) at P1.3 billion.

Province-owned hospitals topped the list of highest earning contributors with P296. 7 million.

“We hope the Capitol’s income for this year will also increase,” said Guial.