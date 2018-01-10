TV screens, seats readied for devotees; closure for dry run

ENTRY to the Birhen Sa Regla Parish church will be limited but 400 seats and wide TV screens will be provided to the devotees for the Traslacion held at dawn on Jan. 20.

Lapu-Lapu City Mayor Paz Radaza said passes will be given to regulate the number of devotees entering the Church.

“We ask the people to bear with us and be patient as this is for the welfare of everybody,” the mayor said.

ADVERTISEMENT

She said they will conduct a dry run of the procession at 3 a.m. on Jan. 16 starting at the foot of the Mandaue-Mactan bridge up to the Birhen sa Regla Parish via GY Dela Cerna and S. Osmeña streets.

These streets will be closed for a while and police and traffic enforcers will secure the convoy of vehicles that will pass through the route.

Radaza said she ordered the officials of Barangays Pajo, Poblacion and Looc to make their own preparations for the procession.

She said she will join the foot procession up until the Naval Forces Central (NAVFORCEN) headquarters only.

On Jan. 20, the Mandaue-Mactan bridge will be closed to motorists starting at 1 a.m.

After the Mass, S. Osmeña street to the corner and interior portion of the road going to NAVFORCEN will also be closed to motorists.

These roads and the bridge will be opened after the Traslacion convoy passes through.

Radaza said 11 motorized boats were registered at the Marine Industrial Authority (Marina) for the fluvial procession.