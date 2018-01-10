Southbound lane open for Sinulog

TUNNEL PROJECT

One lane of Natalio Bacalso Avenue will be opened to the public from Jan. 20 to 21 in time for the Sinulog celebration.

Cebu City Mayor Tomas Osmeña said the contractor WT Construction Inc. agreed to his request to open the rightmost lane even with their ongoing tunnel project contracted by the government.

ADVERTISEMENT

The southbound lane is expected to ease traffic congestion during the procession and the Sinulog Grand Parade.

Cebu City Hall earlier asked the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) to open the lane starting today, which marks the nine-day novena Mass for Señor Sto. Niño.

However, Engineer Roy dela Cruz, DPWH coordinator for the tunnel project, said it would be difficult for them to open the lane for more than one week.

“Among position before dili unta mi mosugot. Pero karon ni allow naman mi kay si mayor na mismo ni request considering also nga two days rasad (Our position before is we really don’t allow it. But now we allowed it since it was the mayor who requested it and considering it will only be open for two days),” dela Cruz said.

Dela Cruz said they and the Metro Cebu Water District (MCWD) already started the excavation for the drainage system in the area.

“Dagko man na ang mga equipment diha. Walay kabutangan (We have big equipment there and we don’t have any place to transfer it). But it will also be up to the contractor (whether they will allow it or not),” dela Cruz said.

Dela Cruz said the lane will be open starting 2 or 3 a.m. on Jan. 20. He said the tunnel project is 55 percent done.