Danao City police nab 4 drug suspects

Four drug personalities were collared by the Danao City police in a series of operations in the different barangays of the city on Wednesday.

The operations, led by Chief Inspector Gerard Ace Pelare, chief of the Danao City Police Office (DCPO), was part of the city police’s “Oplan Limpyo Danao” campaign.

A report released by the Danao police identified the arrested persons as Madelene Enriquez, 46; Julius Formentera, 38; Feleciano Nuñez Bueno, 38; and Harry Gonzales, 20.

The Danao police said they found 13 small sachets of cystalline powder believed to be shabu (cyrstal meth) from Enriquez and Formentera; 16 small sachets of what were suspected to be shabu from Bueno; and ten small sachets of suspected shabu from Gonzales.

All four suspects are now detained at the police headquarters in Danao City, located 33.1 kilometers north of Cebu City.