Radaza to businesses: Comply with safety requirements

WITH a fire safety certificate being a requirement for the issuance of a business permit, Lapu-Lapu City Mayor Paz Radaza reminded the city’s engineering office, the building official (OBO) and the fire department to ensure compliance with fire safety requirements and structural integrity of buildings.

“In the course of issuance of the business permits, I have reminded the city engineering and OBO offices they have to make it sure that all business establishments have complied with all the requirements to be issued clearances,” said Radaza.

She said that the fire at Metro Ayala should serve as a wake up call for all local government units (LGUs).

According to the mayor, there are almost 6,000 big business establishments within the city and inspectors are very far from finishing the actual inspection of these establishments.

Radaza said the city will not impose a ban on high-rise buildings. Rather, they will rely on the building height limit imposed by the Civil Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines (CAAP), Mactan Island being home to the Mactan-Cebu International Airport (MCIA) and the Benito Ebuen Airforce Base.

The mayor admitted the fire department lacks the capability of responding to fires in high-rise buildings but they are now considering the purchase of fire ladders and additional penetrator fire trucks that can access narrow roads.

They also recognize the need of acquiring fire equipment like the breathing apparatus which is very crucial in firefighting.

“Maayo sab siguro nga kadtong mga customers sa dagkong building o tindahan motimaan sa mga emergency exit aron mahibalo asa agi in case of emergency,” said Radaza. (It would also be helpful if customers of big establishments will familiarize themselves with the emergency exits so they know where to go in case of emergencies).

She warned that business establishments that do not comply with safety standards and requirements will be closed.