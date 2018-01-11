Police keeping eye on petty crimes during Sinulog days

THE Cebu City police will monitor more than 100 newly released prisoners as part of their security coverage for the Sinulog celebration.

Supt. Artemeo Ricabo, acting Cebu City police chief, said most of the prisoners released last month were charged with petty crimes like theft and robberies.

Ricabo said their City Intelligence Branch (CIB) is also monitoring those that were transferred to the city jail.

He said they will coordinate with the barangays to keep track of the recently released inmates.

Ricabo said the Mabolo police precinct recorded the most number of petty crimes last year. He said they were told to step up their monitoring and crack down on perpetrators.

Ricabo said he ordered all women and children’s desks in the city’s precincts to conduct roundups of minors in trouble with the law.

Ricabo said these youth offenders should be turned over to social workers in order to keep them off the streets where they can commit petty crimes.